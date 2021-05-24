OnePlus TV 40Y1 With Dolby Audio Support And 20W Speakers Lauched In India At Rs 21,999

OnePlus India has launched another affordable Y-range smart tv, OnePlus TV 40Y1 in partnership with Flipkart on Monday. The Android TV has a starting price of Rs 21,999.

The TV runs on Android TV 9.0. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 features the company’s bezel-less design with an high screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 per cent.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 is priced at Rs 21,999. It will be available for purchase from May 26 on Flipkart. However, the company says it will available in a few days on the company’s online store, OnePlus.in.

HDFC Bank card holders can get up to 10 per cent instant discount when purchasing the TV on Flipkart.

Specifications

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 comes with a 93 per cent colour gamut for better viewing experience and runs Android TV based OxygenPlay UI on top. The TV comes with a built-in Chromecast, which allows users to play any content from a connected smartphone.

It comes with 1920×1080 pixels screen resolution with Dolby Audio support and 20W sound output.

The other features of the TV are Type Sync, Smart Volume Control, Quick App Switch, Multi-Device Control, and User Metrics.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 also allows access to popular apps Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hungama, Eros Now, and Prime Video.

It also comes with OnePlus Connect app support, allowing users to link their Android phone to access the OnePlus TV.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, 1 Ethernet port, 1 RF connection input, 2 HDMI input, 1 AV input, 1 Digital Audio output, and 2 USB ports.