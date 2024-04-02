OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC launched in India; Price starts at Rs 24,999

OnePlus has added a new smartphone to its mid-range line-up with the launch of OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. The device comes with a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 50MP Sony LYT600 lens, a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and more.

The device will compete with other mid-range devices such as the Nothing Phone 2a, Realme 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G price, sale dates

The device will be offered in two storage options of 8GB RAM/128GB, 8GB RAM/256 GB which will be priced at Rs 24,999, and Rs 26,999. This smartphone will go on its first sale from April 12 in the Indian market. As an introductory offer, OnePlus will be offering OnePlus Nord Buds 2r for free on the purchase of the device on the first day of the sale.

The CE 4 5G will be available for purchase in two shades -Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G packs a big 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that supports a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a 210Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ colour certification, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 10-bit colour depth.

A powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset powers the device and with the Adreno 720 GPU helps in graphics-intensive tasks. The device boasts a dual rear camera unit featuring a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle lens. The primary lens has optical image stabilisation (OIS) support for blur-free photography. At front, it sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

The camera features on the Nord CE 4 5G include 4K video shoot at 30fps from the rear camera (1080p video at 60fps for ultra-steady videos) and the front camera can record 1080p video at 30fps.

The latest mid-ranger comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the addition of a external SD card.

It boasts a 5,500mAh battery, just like the OnePlus 12R. The battery can be fully charge the device from 0-100 percent in just around 29 minutes with the 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The CE 4 5G is IP54 certified for splash and dust resistance. In terms of connectivity options, the CE 4 5G gets dual 5G SIM cards, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and GLONASS. It also has a dual stereo speaker setup with support for Hi-Res audio.

