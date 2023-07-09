OnePlus Nord 3 or iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Which device should you opt as your next smartphone?

In the ever-increasing market of premium mid-range smartphones, there has been an addition of two more smartphones. The OnePlus Nord 3 as well as the iQoo Neo 7 Pro was launched on the second week of July. Both smartphones offer a value-for-money tag and are meant for those users who are willing to get premium mid-range devices. We have compared both the devices side by side and if you planning for either of the device it will clear your head.

Display

OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone gets a 6.74-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display with 390 pixels per inch and up to 1450 nits of brightness. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro on the other hand gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and offers vibrant visuals with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels with 388 pixels per inch and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Neo 7 offers a slightly bigger display among the two devices.

Camera

Speaking about cameras of the smartphones both the devices offer a rear triple camera setup. Both devices offer 50MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro cameras. However, the Nord 3 is capable of shooting videos at 60fps in 4K. The Neo 7 Pro on the other hand is limited to only 30fps in 4K. The primary camera is both devices offer PDAF along with OIS. The selfie cameras on both devices are also 16MP.

Processor

There is a lot of difference when it comes to processor of the devices. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro is expected to have a better hand at this as it offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, OnePlus Nord 3 gets a MediaTek MT6983 Dimensity 9000 (4 nm) which is paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both devices do not have a provision for expandable memory in the form of memory car slot.

Battery and connectivity

Both the devices offer 5000mAh non-removable battery but the iQoo Neo 7 Pro offers fast charging support. The OnePlus Nord 3 gets 80W SuperVOOC charging but the iQoo Neo 7 Pro gets a blazing 120W Flash Charge support. The Neo 7 Pro can be charged up to 50 percent in 8 minutes (claimed). However, the OnePlus Nord 3 can be charged up to 60 percent in 15 minutes.

When it comes to connectivity features, the Neo 7 Pro and the Nord 3 get support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and USB Type-C port charging.

Price

In terms of price, the iQooNeo 7 Pro and OnePlus Nord 3 are equally affordable. In fact the starting price Nord 3 is Rs 1000 cheaper than its counterpart.

Nord 3 has a starting price of Rs 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage base model while the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 37,999. It is available in Misty Green and Tempest Gray colour options.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G on the other hand has a starting price of Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. The device is available in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colour variants.

(NB: We do not advice any buyer to prefer a certain product. It is entirely their choice to prefer a product over another.)