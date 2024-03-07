OnePlus Ace 3V expected to launch this month with a massive 5500 mAh battery

OnePlus is expected to launch its next mid-range smartphone i.e. Ace 3V in the china market soon. According to certain reports, the OnePlus Ace 3V will be launching this month itself. The device was recently certified on the 3C and this confirms that it will be arriving soon. It will be offered with a 5500 mAh battery and this means that it will offer a massive battery backup.

The model number of the device is PJF110 and supports a VCBAOBCH adapter (which is a SuperVOOC charger) and charging speed will be 100W. The specs reveal that it will be a massive upgrade over the OnePlus Ace 2 when it comes to battery power. The OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to get an AMOLED display with more than Full HD+ resolution. The refresh rate of the device is expected to be 120Hz. In terms of processor, the device is expected to run on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

The OnePlus Ace 3 has been already launched and it none other than the OnePlus 12R. Recently, the OnePlus 12R was launched in a Genshin Impact Edition.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition offers a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen. The screen offers 1.5K or 1264×2780 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that is paired with 16GB of RAM (LPDDR5x) and 256GB of onboard storage. When it comes to camera setup, there is a triple rear camera setup and comprises of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor. The other two cameras are 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the device gets a punch-hole camera which is of 16-megapixel. In terms of storage, the device offers up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. A Genshin Impact edition has the same massive 5,500mAh battery powers the device and supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging.

Also Read: Poco X6 Neo Officially Teased Ahead Of Launch In India