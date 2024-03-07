Poco X6 Neo officially teased ahead of launch in India
Poco will be launching its next smartphone Poco X6 Neo in India and the company has subtly teased about the same. In a Twitter (now X) post, the country head of Poco India, Himanshu Tandon has mentioned the launch of Poco X6 Neo. Himanshu also took a dig at Realme 12 without mentioning its name. The Poco Head of India mentioned that instead of using the Dimensity 6100+ processor device by paying Rs 17k, they should opt for a Neo upgrade.
It seems that the Poco X6 Neo will be a rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro. This means that the new device from Poco will be offered with a 108MP primary camera. Speaking of the camera specs, the Realme 12 offers the same primary camera. However, the Note 13R Pro uses a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.
A leak about the device earlier had hinted that it would be under Rs 16,000. This means that it is more affordable than the Realme 12 which offers a less powerful processor.
When it comes to the display of the device, the X6 Neo gets a 6.67-inch display with 1080×2400 resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The touchscreen of the device is OLED and it offers 1000-nit peak brightness. When it comes to the camera, the smartphone is expected to offer a 2MP depth sensor along with a 16 MP selfie camera. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button itself.
In terms of battery backup, we expect to get a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging.