OnePlus Ace 2 Pro expected to launch in July, Know about the recent rumours

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to launch in July and the leaks about the smartphone have been spotted on the internet. For those who are unknown, the OnePlus Ace Pro was launched as the OnePlus 10T and this means that the Ace 2 Pro might be the OnePlus 11T. According to the Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be quite similar to the Reno10 Pro +.

The leakster has teased that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will get a 1.5K screen like the Reno10 Pro + but the processor will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Speaking about the display of the device we might get a a 6.74” AMOLED screen that will have thin bezels along with curved sides. When it comes to resolution we get 2772 x 1240 pixels. The refresh rate of the smartphone is 120Hz while the peak brightness is 1400 nits. The charging of the device is expected to be 100W, while the battery will be 4700mAh.

In terms of OS, the device is expected to offer a ColorOS based on Android 13. Speaking about the RAM, the smartphone will get up to 16GB of RAM. On the other hand, the storage of the device is expected to be up to 512GB.

An under-display fingerprint sensor is expected to be on offer. Other sensors on the smartphone will include an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, etc.