OnePlus 11 to come with a ceramic body and 16GB RAM! Check details here

In design and classy looks, very few phones can beat OnePlus. The company is constantly striving towards providing its fans and users with unique looks and new upgrades. This time the company has come up with a phone which according to reliable sources shall have a ceramic body and many other features to make it a buyer’s first choice.

According to a reliable leak, the new OnePlus 11 will sport a ceramic body, plenty of features that most smartphone users are eager to sport. The OnePlus 11 will have a huge 16GB RAM and a unique fast storage feature says the leak.

The popular tech site Digital Chat Station in recent leak has revealed that the new OnePlus 11 will look classy and will be performance centric. According to reports, the new phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with a 16GB RAM and the latest UFS 4.0 storage. This is expected to make the new OnePlus 11 much faster, more efficient and performance oriented.

If the leak is to be believed the camera of the phone shall also be something to look forward too. The new OnePlus 11 shall 50MP primary camera with 48MP ultra wide (IMX581) and a 32MP 2x telephoto (IMX709) sensors. The phone is expected to have a 5000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging.

The OnePlus fans are eagerly waiting for the new OnePlus 11 especially after the leaks have surfaced about its features.