Nothing Phone (1) to get Android 14 Update very soon

Nothing phone (1) has set itself aside from the other smartphones in many aspects. The device offers a unique hardware along with a cool UI that is many way similar to the stock Android. The company has recently announced that the Phone (1) will be getting Android 14 very soon.

Advertisement

Nothing has revealed that, as soon after Google pushes its Android 14 beta program, Nothing Phone (1) users will soon receive an Android 14 Beta 1 update. This is good news for the users as Nothing Phone (1) has created a decent fan base since its launch across the globe.

Google I/O is expected to take place from May 10 and the tech giant will announce about the launch of its upcoming OS. It seems that Google is sending out early access invites to smartphone makers to speed up the adoption process. We expect that the Nothing OS based on Android 14 will be close to the Stock Android just like the current version.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) sports a unique Glyph interface at the back which houses thousands of LEDs that lights up when the user receives a phone call or any notifications. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor that has an Adreno 642L GPU to handle graphic needs. The Nothing Phone (1) is available with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel, that has 120Hz adaptive refresh rate support, 2400×1080 pixel resolution, and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. However, users have reported the software limits the brightness to 700 nits. Nothing Phone (1) boots Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box.

The smartphone flaunts a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter. The camera features include OIS and EIS image stabilization support. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 16MP front-facing camera.

The device carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 15W Qi wireless charging. The company has promised to provide three years of Android updates and four years of security patches every two months.

Also read: Google Pixel Fold Leaked Images Show A Nearly Gapless Hinge Design