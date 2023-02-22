Nothing Phone (1) gets Android 13 Update, Check what’s new on the device

The stable version of Android 13 has finally landed after a few weeks of testing with the beta users. The latest update offers some of the smoothest, most secure user experience on the smartphone. The smartphone packed Android 12 OS out of the box as it was launched in July 2023. The latest Nothing OS 1.5 update based on Android 13 is currently rolling for all users.

The latest update can be summarised under the following heads- App improvements, Customisation, Improved experience, Visual enhancements, Privacy upgrades and System performance.

The details about the update are mentioned below.

App improvements

New Nothing weather app.

Refined camera app interface.

Up to 50% increase in app loading speed.

Customisation

New Glyph sound pack. More Glyph ringtones and notification sounds.

More “Material You”, meaning more colour schemes available for matching third party apps to wallpaper.

Lock screen shortcut customisations. Create shortcuts for camera, torch, device controls, and wallet.

Improved experience

Easily switch data usage when using dual SIM with the improved network Quick Settings panel.

New QR code scanner in Quick Settings and in the camera app.

Multi-language support that allows different languages for different apps.

Clipboard preview. Copied text appears on the clipboard in the bottom corner of the screen. So you can directly edit the text before pasting.

Foreground services. Close active background apps directly from the notification centre to save battery.

Visual enhancements

New look for Media Control. Puts album artwork on full display with a wider set of music controls.

Improved volume control. Easily adjust individual volume sliders without unlocking the screen (e.g. music vs. ringtone).

Less distracting notifications whilst in Game Mode. Now with Google Game Dashboard. Dashboard supports screenshots, screen recording, FPS display, and Do Not Disturb.

Live caption: detects speech on your device and automatically generates captions.

Smoother animations when transitioning the display between on and off.

Privacy upgrades

Photo picker. Choose which images you want to share with each app.

Media permissions. Group the types of media you want to share e.g., photos and videos, music and audio, files.

Alerts when an app accesses your clipboard. Then cleared history after a period of time to prevent unwanted access.

Added Personal Safety app.

System performance