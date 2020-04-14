NortonLifeLock announces 6-month free software to protect kids online

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Consumer cybersecurity brand NortonLifeLock on Tuesday announced a complimentary six-month subscription to the Norton Family software that helps parents supervise their childrens online activities.

In view of the unprecedented crisis presented by COVID-19, NortonLifeLock is allowing consumers to download Norton Family from family.norton.com by registering on the website with no financial commitment or credit card details. The offer is valid till May 31.

“There is a greater need than ever to protect one’s identity in the online world, and we are committed to helping the consumers in these unprecedented times by keeping families protected and safer as kids connect online for school and play,” Ritesh Chopra, Country Director, NortonLifeLock said in a statement.

With people staying indoors as a safeguard against the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, children are spending more time online through internet-enabled devices for studies, entertainment, and play. This exposes them to cyberattacks and other online threats.

According to the recently launched NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report, four in every ten respondents (39 per cent) in India reported to have experienced identity theft, with 10 per cent having suffered some manner of loss as a result.

Norton Family provides parents with easy-to-use tools to help protect children against potential online threats by supervising their online activity and identifying possible issues before they become major concerns, said the company.

IANS