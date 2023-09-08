Nokia G42 Pink color variant introduced; India launch on Sep 11

Nokia has introduced the Nokia G42, which is set to launch in India on September 11, in a new ‘Pink’ color variant. The Nokia G42 is already out in the global markets. The new Pink colour variant has the same specifications as the global version of Nokia G42. It features a Snapdragon 480 chip and 6.56 inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Nokia Mobile showcased the new Nokia G42 in a Pink (So Pink) color variant in a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The Nokia G42 was launched in global markets in two color variants: Grey (So Grey) and Purple (So Purple).

Nokia has scheduled the launch of the new G42 smartphone in India for September 11. However, there is no information on whether this ‘so pink’ color variant will be available in India or not. But introducing this new appealing color variant with the official launch can be a good touch in the Indian market.

Nokia G42 Specifications

The Nokia G42 comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device carries a Snapdragon 480 SoC. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

It is available in two RAM options: 4GB and 6GB. It is also worth mentioning that the smartphone is teased to pack up to 11GB RAM, which includes virtual RAM. It will arrive with 128GB of storage.

The Nokia G42 will run on the Android 13. It have a pill-shaped rear camera module. It device will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.