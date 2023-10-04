Nokia 2660 Flip gets UPI Scan and pay feature in latest update

The makers of Nokia phones, HMD Global, have announced the latest software update for the newly launched Nokia 2660 Flip. This update introduces UPI Scan and Pay functionally, enabling users to make secure and convenient digital transactions with the simple press of a button.

In addition to this software enhancement, the Nokia 2660 Flip now offers two new colour options: Pop Pink and Lush Green. The classic clamshell-designed phone boasts a 2.8-inch display, a rear camera for capturing photos, a long-lasting battery, and essential features like SMS and calls. It even includes the beloved Snake game, a nostalgic favourite among mobile games.

One standout feature of the Nokia 2660 Flip is its dedicated emergency button, which enhances user security. This button allows for quick contact with loved ones during emergencies and can notify up to five contacts for immediate assistance.

Moreover, the phone features adjustable volume settings for phone calls and compatibility with hearing aids (HAC), ensuring accessibility for a wider range of users.

HMD Global reported a remarkable twofold increase in its flip phone market share from 2021 to 2022, reflecting a growing demand for feature phones that offer both convenience and a touch of nostalgia. The company anticipates continued growth in 2023 as more individuals choose these devices to disconnect from their smartphones and re-engage with their communities.