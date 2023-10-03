Google Pixel 8 series, Vivo V29 Pro and more: Upcoming smartphones launching in October 2023

We will see an array of new smartphone launches from brands like Google, Vivo, and others in the month of October 2023. The festive season will be filled with the launches of Google Pixel 8 Series, Vivo V29 Series, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and more. So, it’s going to be a busy month for smartphone enthusiasts.

Let’s check out some of the premium smartphones launch in October 2023.

Google Pixel 8 Series

The much-awaited Google Pixel 8 series will be launching this October. Pixel 8 is said to arrive with a 6.17-inch FHD display and powered by the Google’s in-house Tensor G3 chipset along with a dual-rear camera setup, housed within their distinctive visor-shaped modules. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and the Tensor G3 chipset. The chipset is said to support AI capabilities with a fresh 9-core CPU arrangement. The Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The pro models of the Pixel 8 series is said to have a body temperature sensor.

As per reports, both smartphones are expected to cost $100 more than the previous model. The starting price for the Pixel 8 at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro at $899.

Vivo V29 Series

The Vivo V29 series is all set to launch on October 4. The Vivo V29 series will include Vivo V29 and the Vivo V29 Pro in India. These phones will be available for purchase in three different colors (himalayan blue, majestic red, and space black) on Flipkart and Vivo site. The Vivo V29 series phones will feature an ultra-slim curved display and a triple camera unit at the rear accompanied by Vivo’s distinctive signature ring light. The back panel sports a vibrant blue hue and India’s first 3D particle technology. It will be a slick smartphone that measures 0.746 cm, 186g.

The Vivo V29 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset. The device is rumored to include a 50-megapixel primary camera.

As for the Vivo V29 Pro, it is likely to sport a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, accompanied by HDR10+ certification. The handset will reportedly be offered with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and might also feature a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is also anticipated to launch on October 4 as well. According to reports, this upcoming phone is anticipated to sport a 6.4-inch display and a triple camera unit housing a 50 MP primary shooter, 8 MP sensor, and a 12 MP camera sensor. The device is likely to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset. The front camera is expected to have a resolution of 10 megapixels. It might pack a 4500 mAh battery.