The demand for wireless earphones and earbuds in booming rapidly across the world. In India, the earbuds are sold by various manufactures which includes big names likes OnePlus, Samsung, Nokia etc. When it comes to music accessories, Noise has emerged as one of the popular brands in India.

Recently the company has launched Noise Buds Play at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. However, the company clarified that after the end of introductory period, it will sell the Buds Play at Rs 3499.

The Noise Buds Play is claimed to provide a battery backup of 25 hours on a single charge. The Earbuds has individual charge of 5 hours, while the charging case provides 20 hours battery backup. The charging case supports a Type-C charging port and gets fully charged in 60 minutes. On the other hand the buds get fully charged at 90 minutes.

The Connectivity features of the Noise Buds Play include Bluetooth 5.0, Google Fast Pair technology and touch controls. The touch controls on the earbuds can be used to control volume, listen music, receive calls and activate Google Assistant or Siri on a smartphone.

The Noise Buds Play is available in three colours options of Celeste Blue, Onyx Black and Pearl White. Presently it is available on the official website of Noise. However, it will soon be available on e-commerce platforms, revealed the company.