Moto Watch 40 announced for US market; Offers 1.57-inch display with 85 face options

Motorola has announced Moto Watch 40 smartwatch for the US market. The device is more compact than the Moto Watch 70 that was launched in May 2023. The smartwatch offers 1.57-inch display with 85 face options.

Moto Watch 40 features

Moto Watch 40 offers a curved 1.57-inch LCD display that has 85 face options. The watch offers IP67 water and dust resistance and gets interchangeable silicone watch strap. On the software front we get Moto Watch OS and the watch supports notifications. However, the smartwatch does not feature message replies or on-device calls.

Some other important features that are offered on the smartwatch include 24/7 heart rate as well as SpO2 tracking, sleep and stress monitor, Google Fit integration etc. The Watch 40 gets a 240mAh battery that can be fast charged in just 25 minutes. The smartwatch gets a two-pin magnetic charger in the box.

Moto Watch 40 is available in Phantom Black and Rose Gold colours and is listed at $65. The smartwatch is listed on the Motorola’s official website.