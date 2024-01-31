Moto G24 Power with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery debuts in India at Rs 8,999

Motorola has introduced its Moto G24 Power as the latest affordable smartphone in India with prices starting at Rs 8,999. The phone’s highlight are MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, Android 14 OS with the company’s own My UX custom skin , and the massive 6,000mAh battery.

The device comes in two storage and colour variants. You can check the details below:

Moto G24 Power Price:

The price of the Moto G24 Power is set at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option, and the second 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs a little bit higher at Rs 9,999. The colour variants available for the smartphone is Glacier Blue and Ink Blue. The device will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and select retail stores from February 7, 2024.

As an introductory offer, Motorola is also offering a Rs 750 exchange bonus when you trade in the old devices. With the inclusion of the exchange bonus, the price of the base variant will be down to Rs 8,249.

Moto G24 Power Specifications:

The Moto G24 Power is packed MediaTek Helio G85 processor with a Mali G-52 MP2 GPU. This will allow the phone to run smoothly while executing graphics-intensive tasks. The device has a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display which has a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 537 nits. At the front of the device, the display carries a punch-hole design that houses a 16MP selfie sensor for capturing pictures and making video calls.

It packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage that can expanded by up to 1TB via microSD card. Motorola has made the device water-repellent with an IP52 rating.

In terms of optics, the budget smartphone comes with a dual camera setup to the back with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP sensor for taking Macro shots.

The Moto G24 Power is equipped with a stereo speaker setup with support for Doly Atmos. Moreover, the smartphone will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and support FM Radio.

Connectivity options of the phone include support for 4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a dual nano SIM.