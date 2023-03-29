Motorola launches Moto G13 in India at just Rs 9,499  

Motorola has launched Moto G13 as its latest offering in the Indian market. The Moto G13 is the company’s second most affordable smartphone launch in the country this year. The phone is priced under Rs 10,000. The latest smartphone of Motorola has a a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter.

Let’s check what it has to offer along with its availability.

Motorola Moto G13 India Price and Availability

Motorola Moto G13’s price in India is set at Rs 9,499 for 4GB + 64GB and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB storage configurations, respectively. It is offered in either Matte Charcoal or Lavender Blue color options.

The smartphone will be available for purchase from April 5 via Flipkart and leading retail stores across the country.

Motorola Moto G13 Specifications

Speaking of its specification, the Moto G13 features a 6.5-inch centered punch-hole LCD (HD+) display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. According to the company, the phone features a water-repellant plastic body.

A MediaTek Helio G85 chipset power the Moto g13, paired with 4GB Ram and 128Gb storage. The Helio G85 chipset is a 4G-only hardware.

The smartphone boots Android 13 and is guaranteed to receive an Android 14 update along with three years of security updates.

The device sports a triple camera system on the rear including a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with an 8MP sensor for selfies.

It also has Dolby Atmos-supported dual stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

The connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GNSS. Motorola packs a 5,000mAh battery in the Moto G13 and carries support for 10W charging. It has a USB C port for charging.