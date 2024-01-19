Motorola launches Moto G Play 2024; Offers 5000mAh battery with 90Hz display

Motorola has launched the Moto G Play 2024 model for the US market. This is company’s latest budget smartphone and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display along with 90Hz refresh rate. The unlocked device will be available for purchase starting from February 8 at USD 149.99 at Amazon.com, Best Buy and the manufacturer’s official website. The device will be launched in Canada for selected carriers and retailers on January 26, 2024.

Moto G Play (2024) specifications

Moto G Play (2024) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and is paired with a Adreno 610 GPU. The device offers 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision and offers 20:9 aspect ratio display. We get 90Hz refresh rate along with up to 500 nits brightness on the display. We get a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display.

The RAM on the device is 4GB while the virtual RAM is 4GB. We get a 64GB UFS2.2 storage on the device. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB through microSD. When it comes to OS, we get Android 13 with My UX out of the box.

On the rear we get a single camera setup that is 50MP with f/1.8 aperture. The primary camera is placed near the flash. On the front, the device gets an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. For security purpose we get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The other connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos etc.

We get Dust and splash resistant (IP52) design on the smartphone. In terms of battery, we get a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W charging.