Motorola Edge 40 India launch date confirmed for May 23

The Motorola Edge 40 has been confirmed to launch in India on May 23. The smartphone was unveiled earlier this month in the international market. Motorola has revealed the key specifications and the design on an official page on Flipkart.

It will also be available in Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, and Lunar Blue colors in the country through Motorola’s official Indian website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.

The Flipkart listing shows a green variant with a faux leather-like cover while the Lunar Blue version’s rear panel uses acrylic plastic and Eclipse Black models sport vegan leather back.

The company has revealed an official poster of the device which showcased a curved display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

As for it’s specifications, Motorola is also upgrading the refresh rate to 144Hz for a faster and smoother scrolling and gaming experience.

Motorola has clarified that the Motorola Edge 40 features a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The company is using a pOLED panel with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10+ support. The pOLED is similar to the popular OLED and AMOLED and offers deeper blacks.

The Motorola Edge 40 is powered by the Dimensity 8020 SoC, paired with up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It runs Android 13 out of the box, and has 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage onboard. It packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone will also receive Android 14 OS, but the exact timeline remains unclear.

The other features of the phone include a triple rear camera unit that houses a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide, and a 32MP selfie. The phone has IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and come with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos.

Motorola Edge 40’s price in India has not been revealed yet.