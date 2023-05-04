Motorola Edge 40 launched with Dimensity 8020 SoC, 6.55 inch display and IP68 rating

Advertisement

Motorola has launched another premium smartphone in the international market in the form of Moto Edge 40. The Edge 40 sits below the recently launched Moto Edge 40 Pro (launched in the European market) in the Edge 40 series lineup. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8020 SoC and is quite capable in terms of performance.

The smartphone has been launched in Europe and it costs €550 for a sole 8GB + 256GB variant. The device is available in Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, and Lunar Blue colour variants.

Display and Battery

The Edge 40 gets a 6.55” FHD+ OLED display which supports a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display offers 2400 x 1080 pixels while the maximum brightness is 1200 nits. A Mediatek Dimensity 8020 SoC powers the smartphone while Android 13 OS is offered out of the box. In terms of RAM, the device gets 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of power, a massive 4400mAh battery is present on the device and it supports 68W turbo power fast charging too. Users also get 15W wireless charging as well as 5W reverse charging on the device.

Camera

The camera department is handled by a dual rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 50MP sensor (f/1.4) with OIS while the secondary camera is a 13MP (f/2.2). The Secondary camera is an ultrawide camera and also offers Macro Vision. In the front users get a 32MP (f/2.4) front camera that is housed in a punch-hole display. The rear camera can shoot videos in up to 4K UHD (30fps), FHD (60/30fps) while the front camera can shoot videos in up to 4K UHD (30fps), FHD (30fps).

Dimensions and connectivity

The device gets an on-screen fingerprint reader and users get a face unlocks option too. The dimensions of the smartphone are 158.43×71.99×7.49mm while the weight is 167g. The device gets an IP68 Water resistance rating too.

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, and much more. Users get a dual SIM option on the device ((1 nano SIM + 1 eSIM).