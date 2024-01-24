Motorola announces Moto G04 and Moto G24; Comes with Android 14 and 6.6” IPS LCD display

Motorola has launched the Moto G04 and Moto G24 smartphones for the European market. Both the devices are value for money devices and comes with Android 14 OS and 5000mAh battery.

Moto G04is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor that is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. On the other hand, the Moto G24 is offered with a MediaTek G85 chipset alongside 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

When it comes to the camera specifications, Moto G24 offers a 50MP primary camera with 2MP macro lens. The Moto G04 offers 16MP primary camera. At the front both the devices offer, a punch-hole camera cutout where the selfie camera is placed. We get Moto G24 with an 8MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the Moto G04 gets a 5MP camera in the punch-hole. Both the devices are offered with Android 14 OS with Motorola MyUX. We get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with 3.5mm headphone jack on the smartphone.

Price

When it comes to prices, the Moto G04 starts at €119. It is offered in Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange colours.

The Moto G24 is the more premium out of the two and costs €129. Colour options for the smartphone include Matte Charcoal, Ice Green, Blueberry, and Pink Lavender.