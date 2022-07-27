MIUI 12.5 update released for Redmi 9, Prime

Realme has released the MIUI 12.5 for Redmi 9,9 Prime smartphones for Global and India on Tuesday. The new Redmi 9 / Prime MIUI 12.5 update will improve system stability and has brought the Xiaomi June 2022 Security Patch. The update is available with the build numbers of V12.5.6.0.RJCMIXM and V12.5.5.0.RJCINXM.

Let’s take a look at the update’s changelog.

Xiaomi has provided the changelog of the new Redmi 9 / Prime MIUI 12.5 update released for Global and India.

System

The size of the new Redmi 9 / Prime MIUI 12.5 updates is 164MB and 158MB. So, users are advised to put the device on charge while updating it. The update has been released along with Xiaomi June 2022 Security Patch. The update improves system.

Currently, only Mi Pilots can access this update. The update will be available to all users when the update has been cleared of errors.

Also Read: Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S earphones launched in India, Check price, specs