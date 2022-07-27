Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S earphones launched in India, Check price, specs

Realme has unveiled its latest offerings for the Indian market on Tuesday. The newly launched products include-Watch 3 smartwatch, Buds Air 3 Neo true wireless earphones, and Buds Wireless 2S neckband-style wireless earphones. The Realme Watch 3 comes with Bluetooth calling feature, while the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo have support for Dolby Atmos audio. All the three products have been introduced with affordable price. The Buds Wireless 2S neckband earphones is claimed to provide reliable and stable connectivity with its Bluetooth 5.3.

Realme has also launched the Realme Flat Monitor and Realme Pad X tablet alongside these products. All of the newly launched products will be going on sale across Realme’s official retail channels in the coming days.

Realme Watch 3 price and availability

The Realme Watch 3 price in India is set at Rs 3,499 in India, but the company will be offering it at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. The device will go on sale from August 3 via Flipkart, the Realme online store, and select stores.

Realme Watch 3 specifications

The Realme Watch 3 features Bluetooth calling and has a built-in microphone and speaker system. You can pair it with your smartphone and get a hands-free speaker device on your wrist. The smartwatch has a 1.8-inch TFT-LCD touch screen, with a resolution of 240×286 pixels.

Users can keep track of their health condition with the heart rate and SpO2 monitoring features as well step and sleep tracking. It also has over 110 fitness modes for workout tracking. It is dust and water resistance thanks to the IP68 rating. It comes packed with a 340mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to seven days per charge.

The companion app allows users to download additional watch faces for the Realme Watch 3. Users can choose among over 100 watch faces.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S price and availability

The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo earphones are priced at Rs 1,999 in India, while the Buds Wireless 2S cost is set at Rs 1,499. However, you can get both of these products at an introductory prices of Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,299 respectively. The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo is scheduled to be available for purchase on Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores from July 27. While, the Buds Wireless 2S will go on sale on Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores from July 26.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S specifications

The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo has no active noise cancellation on the Neo headset, but it has got environmental noise cancellation for better performance on calls. Additionally, the new earphones have Dolby Atmos support.

