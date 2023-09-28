Meta unveils mixed reality headset Quest 3, Sale starts Oct 10

Meta has launched it’s new mixed virtual reality (MR) headset ‘Quest 3’. The virtual reality device ‘Meta Quest 3’ has a starting price of Rs 41,552. The VR headset is currently available for pre-order now and will be available for sale starting next month from October 10.

It is available in two storage variants of 128GB version, 512 GB version which are priced at $499.99 (around Rs 41,552) and $649.99 (around Rs 52,042).

The company claimed that the Meta Quest 3 features breakthrough mixed reality that enables a spectrum of immersive experiences, like playing a virtual piano on your coffee table.

According to Meta, the new mixed reality comes with a 30 per cent enhancement in visual resolution and 40 per cent louder audio range than the previous generation Quest 2. It is also thinner with a more balanced weight distribution than Quest 2 for maximum comfort.

The latest VR model from Meta succeeds the previous models ‘Quest 2’ and ‘Quest’. It aims to rise above the rpevious generation headsets by breaking the barriers of reality with virtual world.

With the double-tap to the side of eta Quest 3 headsets will take you seamlessly between a fully immersive experience or a blended environment with virtual elements overlaid on your physical surroundings.

Meta Quest 3 features

Peak performance:

Meta has collaborated with Qualcomm technologies to make the Quest 3 the world’s first device to feature the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform. Load times are lightning fast, and incredibly crisp details in immersive games defy expectations.

Most advanced display and optics:

The company said Meta Quest 3 is equipped with a 4K + infinite display that provides 30% better resolution from previous Meta Quest 2. The display has 25 pixels per degree and 1,218 pixels per inch for the best resolution across the entire Quest line. The company claimed that Quest 3’s visuals are so spectacular you’ll want to reach out and touch the world around you.

Slimmer profile:

The Quest 3 is packed with the next-gen pancake lens optical stack that provides 40% slimmer optic compared to Quest 2 without compromising depth of visual immersion.

Comfort meets customization:

The Meta Quest 3’s redesigned, thinner profile features a more customizable fit and balanced weight distribution than Quest 2, so you can play what you love in maximum comfort.

Surrounded by sound:

Enjoy enhanced sound clarity and bass performance plus a 40% louder audio range than Quest 2 for the most immersive experience yet.