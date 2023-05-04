Maxima Max Pro Nitro Smartwatch launched at Rs 1999 in India

Advertisement

Maxima has launched the Maxima Max Pro Nitro Smartwatch in India. The smartwatch costs Rs 1999 and is available in colours like Space Black, Rose Gold Black and Silver Grey. The smartwatch not only offers regular features of a smartwatch but also offers 100+ Sports modes along with 150+ cloud based watch faces.

Features

The Maxima Max Pro Nitro smartwatch gets a 1.39-inch HD round display which is offered in a round dial. The peak brightness of the smartwatch is 600 nits. The Maxima smartwatch is based on Realtek chipset.

The smartwatch is Amazon exclusive and is available on the platform for Rs 1999. Speaking about connectivity features, users get access to Bluetooth Calling, dial screen, call logs, and call history. The smartwatch gets inbuilt mic along with speaker.

In case you are into active sports, you can access about 100+ sports modes along with AI voice assistant support. Users also get sleep, Sp02, and heart rate tracking sensors on the device. Users should not worry about rain, sweat or accidental splashes as the Maxima Max Pro Nitro is IP67.

Some of the key features on the smartwatch include Calculator, Calendar, Drinking Alert, Find Phone, Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch, Camera, Smart Notifications, and Music Control.

