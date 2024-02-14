Man navigates streets with Apple Vision Pro, netizens call it ‘Peak Bengaluru Moment’

In an interesting turn of events, another ‘peak Bengaluru moment’ has taken to the streets of the city. A rather amusing sight was witnessed on the roads of Bengaluru, which managed to turn all heads.

Nevertheless, it also sparked a lot of conversations. Needless to say, a picture of the instance also went viral on the net.

A man was seen donning the Apple Vision Pro in Bengaluru. Notably, it is a virtual reality headset and also the latest gadget which can be used to capture the imagination of the tech savvy people in the city.

Talking about the instance in question, a techie named Varun Mayya was clicked navigating through the busy streets in Bengaluru while wearing an Apple Vision Pro. The incident was reported from Indiranagar in Bengaluru. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user ‘@ayushpranav3,’ the caption along with the post reads, “bumped into @waitin4agi_ while he was playing around with his vision pro on the streets of indiranagar.” Take a look:

bumped into @waitin4agi_ while he was playing around with his vision pro on the streets of indiranagar gotta be a @peakbengaluru moment pic.twitter.com/Qb0AEpfpP6 — Ayush Pranav (@ayushpranav3) February 12, 2024



Netizens lauded the comments section of the post with their views and excitement. Comments on the post included, “Eye doctors better be prepared for what’s coming,” “Don’t try in Koramangala. Full of potholes,” and “Forget man, if I see any such human at a public place ama sprinting away next second,” among numerous others.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the Apple Vision Pro is currently priced at Rs 2.8 lakh in India. The stylish gadget is garnering worldwide attention not just for its designs but also for the features it offers. With the Apple vision pro, users can undertake daring adventures; where virtual reality seemingly comes to life.