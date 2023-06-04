Malware attack might have put Millions of Android Users’ data at stake, over 100 Apps affected

Recently a malware has been identified to affect more than million Android users across the world. The malware gives the access of phone’s list of files to the hacker (without the knowledge of the smartphones user). According to the latest report by the researchers at IT security solutions firm Dr. Web, the malware has been found in over 100 Android app.

The name of the malware strain is SpinOK and it is expected to be found in 421 million downloads in over 100 Android apps. The malware is used as a marketing software development kit (SDK) and it is used to keep the interest of the user in the specific apps through mini-games, prizes, rewards as well through system of tasks. The spyware is dubbed as Android.Spy.SpinOk and it adjusts its operation routine in order to avoid being detected by security researchers.

SpinOK is quite capable of invading the best of Android devices and can steal valuable private information. This includes presence of specific file or a directory on the smartphone. The spyware is also capable of copying and substituting contents on the clipboard too.

“Doctor Web specialists found this Trojan module and several modifications of it in a number of apps distributed via Google Play. Some of them contain malicious SDK to this date; others had it only in particular versions or were removed from the catalog entirely. Our malware analysts discovered it in 101 apps with at least 421,290,300 cumulative downloads,” revealed blog post by Dr. Web.

We have named 10 most popular apps that carry Android.Spy.SpinOk Trojan SDK below.

Noizz: video editor with music (at least 100,000,000 installations),

Zapya – File Transfer, Share (at least 100,000,000 installations; the trojan module was present in version 6.3.3 to version 6.4 and is no longer present in current version 6.4.1),

VFly: video editor&video maker (at least 50,000,000 installations),

MVBit – MV video status maker (at least 50,000,000 installations),

Biugo – video maker&video editor (at least 50,000,000 installations),

Crazy Drop (at least 10,000,000 installations),

Cashzine – Earn money reward (at least 10,000,000 installations),

Fizzo Novel – Reading Offline (at least 10,000,000 installations),

CashEM: Get Rewards (at least 5,000,000 installations),

Tick: watch to earn (at least 5,000,000 installations).