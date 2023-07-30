Lenovo Tab P12 featuring 12.7 inch display with 90Hz refresh rate announced

Electronic gadget manufacturer Lenovo has announced the tablet- Tab P12 after launching the Tab P12 Pro 5G two years ago. The Lenovo Tab P12 offers 12.7-inch LTPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate. The device gets quad speakers along with 13MP ultra wide front facing camera.

Lenovo Tab P12 Specifications

The Lenovo Tab P12 gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Octacore processor ( 2xA78 2.6GHz+, 6xA55 2.0GHZ). The Operating System on the tablet is Android 13 and offers two OS upgrades and four years of security patches. The 12.7-inch display gets 2944×1840 resolution with 60Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to memory and storage we get three variants- 4GB+128, 8GB+128 and 8GB+256. The tablet supports expandable MicroSD card.

In terms of camera, users get 13MP front facing camera with RGB sensor and ultra-wide FOV. On the other hand, the rear camera is 8MP and will be accompanied by a LED flash.

Battery capacity of the device is 10,200mAh and offers up to 10 hours of video playback. It gets 30W fast charging support too. Users also get Lenovo’s Tab Pen Plus stylus in the retail box.The sensors on the tablet are Accelerometer G sensor, RGB sensor, Gyroscope, E-compass, Hall sensor, Fingerprint sensor on power key etc. A USB Type-C 2.0 post is present on the device. It can be used for charging, data transfer as well as audio. Wireless features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Dimensions of the Lenovo Tab P12 are 293.3 x 190.7 x 6.9 mm and weighs 615g.

Users get option for Storm Grey and Oat colours and it retails for €400/£350. The version with keyboard case will go for €500.