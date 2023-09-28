Lenovo Tab M11 tablet renders and specs sheet leaked, might be launched soon

Lenovo might introduce an Android tablet soon and it will be the Tab M11. The specs of the tablet along with renders have been leaked on the internet. According to the leaked information by windowsreport we know that the tablet will be an entry level tablet. The leak shows that the tablet offers 11inches display with 7040 mAh battery capacity.

The Lenovo Tab M11 tablet is expected to offer a 10.95” LCD that offers a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The peak brightness of the tablet is 1920 x 1200 pixels while the max brightness is 400 nits. The screen to display ratio is 85 percent. The device will be offered in Luna Grey and Seafoam Green colour options.

When it comes to camera of the device, the tablet offers 8MP/ 13MP rear camera along with 8MP selfie camera. The sensors on the device will include Accelerometer (G) Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope and Hall Sensor. For security we will get face unlock feature. We will get Android 13 out of the box in the device and will receive updates till Android 15.

Connectivity options on the device should include, USB Type-C 2.0, 3.5mm Audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, GPS etc. When it comes to battery backup, you get 10 hours of Video playback or music playback of 50 hours. The device offers 3.5mm Audio Jack, 4 Speakers, Dolby Atmos support and a microphone.

In terms of memory and storage configuration, we get 4 GB + 64 GB, 4 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB. We will get expandable SD card support up to 1 TB.