Lava O2 launched in India at Rs 7,999; Packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Lava has launched the new Lava O2 as the latest affordable smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone features a big 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a Unisoc processor, and a 50-megapixel camera setup. It runs on Android 13 and the company promises to provide 2 years of security updates for its users. It features a bottom-firing speaker and a face unlock feature for enhanced security.

Lava O2: Price in India

Lava has set the price of the Lava O2 smartphone at Rs 8,999 in India. But now it is being offered at an introductory price of Rs 7,999. The sale date of the phone is set for March 27, 2024. The phone will be available for purchase on Lava e-store and Amazon in Majestic Purple, Imperial Green, and Royal Gold colour options.

Lava O2: Specifications

The Lava O2 features a premium AG Glass Back Finish and boasts a 16.55cm (6.5″) HD+ Punch Hole Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device will be offered with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM. Powering the device is an UNISOC T616 Octa-core Processor.

The device gets a 50MP Dual AI Rear Camera and an 8MP Selfie Camera to capture moments as pictures. It boots Android 13 and packs a 5000mAh (Typ) Li-Polymer Battery that is claimed to offer 38 hours of talk time and up to 500 hours of standby time. The battery supports 18W fast charging.

The other features of the device include a side Fingerprint Sensor, a Type-C USB Cable. Moreover, it supports various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C for seamless connectivity. Sensors on the device include Accelerometer, Proximity, and Ambient Light sensors for enhanced functionality.

Lava offers 1-year handset warranty on the phone and 6 month warranty on accessories.