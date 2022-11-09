Lava Blaze 5G launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 9999

Smartphone manufacturer Lava has launched an affordable 5G smartphone- Lava Blaza 5G in India. The Lava Blaze 5G will be available on Amazon at a special launch offer price of Rs 9,999. The regular price of the smartphone is Rs 10,999 and the smartphone offers 6.5 inch display, MediTek processor and much more.

Specifications and Features

The Lava Blaze 5G offers a 16.55cm (6.5”) HD+ IPS Display with Widevine L1 support. The refresh rate is 90Hz and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa Core Processor. The processor is paired with a 4GB RAM along with 128GB Storage. The default RAM can be expanded with a virtual 3GB RAM. When it comes to Storage, if can be expanded up to 1TB through memory card.

In terms of photography, the smartphone offers a triple camera setup at the rear. A 50MP AI triple camera offers EIS with 2K Video recording. The front camera is an 8MP sensor. Important camera features of the device are Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, Macro, AI, Pro, UHD, Panorama, Slow Motion, Filters, GIF, Timelapse, QR Scanner etc.

The company has claimed that the device supports all Indian 5G bands and offers Android 12 out of the box. The company claims that the smartphone can handle multitasking at ease. It is due to the 7nm efficient process and 2.2GHz CPU Clock speed.

A massive 5000mAh battery powers the device and it can be charged through a Type-C charger. The device takes 2hrs 50 min to get fully charged (0-100%). A side fingerprint sensor provides the security on the device. There is also a provision of face unlock on the device.

The device is offered in two attractive colours- Glass Green and Glass Blue.