Lava Blaze 2 Pro unveiled in India, offers a subtle upgrade over the non-pro variant

Lava Blaze 2 Pro has been unveiled with a price tag of Rs 10,000. The smartphone is a decent upgrade over the Lava Blaze 2 that had launched in April this year. There is a decent upgrade on the smartphone as compared to the non-pro variant.

The device is powered by a Unisoc T616 processor that is also present on the non-pro variant. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Users also get 8GB vitual RAM feature too. Users get 128GB onboard storage along with micro-SD card slot for up to 256GB card. The Lava Blaze 2 Pro is offered with Android 12 out of the box.

The display of the smartphone is 6.5” IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1,600px and refresh rate of 90Hz. The camera module includes 50MP main camera along with other 2MP cameras. On the front, the device gets a 8MP front camera for selfie as well for video calling. Battery on the device is 5,000mAha and can be charged with 18W charger. It takes 2 hours to fully charge the device.

Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint reader and much more. Colour options on the Lava Blaze 2 Pro include Cool Green, Thunder Black and Swag Blue.