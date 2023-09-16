Know the battery capacity of iPhone 15 models; Chinese Regulatory Database reveals exact details

The iPhone 15 series is now open for pre-booking and the sales will start from September 22 in India. The specs of the latest iPhones are quite good but not without a price hike (as compared to the iPhone 14 series). Even though Apple does reveal all the specifications of the iPhone, it does not say a word about battery capacity. This means we have to depend on non-company sources to know the exact battery capacity. Recently, the Chinese Regulatory Database revealed the exact battery capacity of Apple iPhone 15 models.

Initially reported by MySmartPrice, the Chinese Regulatory Database info on the battery capacity of iPhones is quite helpful for those who want to know the exact battery capacity. Apple usually reveals the battery capacity of its iPhones through video playback time which happens to be approximate and not accurate.

We have mentioned the battery capacity of iPhone 15 series against 14 series in order to show the exact difference in sizes.

Base Variant Plus Variant Pro Variant Pro Max Variant Apple iPhone 14 3279mAh 4325mAh 3200mAh 4323mAh Apple iPhone 15 3349mAh 4383mAh 3274mAh 4422mAh

Any improved battery backup of the iPhone 15 devices is because of more efficient chipsets and screens and not much because of additional battery capacity.

Unlike the Apple iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 series offers a lot of upgrades. We do get a camera upgrade, USB-C port, dynamic island (throughout the series), and improved battery backup. The prices of the Apple iPhone 15 series range from Rs 79,900 up to Rs 1,99,900.

The prices of iPhone 15 devices (base variants) have been mentioned below.

Variant Price iPhone 15 (128 GB) Rs 79,900 iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB) Rs 89,900 iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) Rs 1,59,900

If you are planning for an iPhone 15 series smartphone you will be happy to know that it gets bank discount, trade-in, and emi on the official Apple website.

(Note: The official sale of the Apple iPhone 15 series will be from September 22.)