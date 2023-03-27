JioFiber Backup Plan at Just Rs 198 announced ahead of IPL 2023

JioFiber has announced a new broadband plan for its consumers in India. However, unlike other broadband plans, this is a Backup plan and the starting price of the plan is just Rs 198. The plan ensures that you will have uninterrupted internet access even though your primary broadband plan fails. This service will be available for users from March 30.

The JioFiber Broadband Backup service is literally a backup internet service plan that will be a secondary connection (against your primary internet connection). If your primary connection is down, you can upgrade the speed with just a simple click.

The speed upgrade will be for 1/2/7 days depending on your requirement. The increase in speed will be either 30 Mbps or 100 Mbps. If you opt for 30Mbps speed for 7 days you will have to pay Rs 101. However, if you opt for 100 Mbps speed for 7 days you will have to pay Rs 152. There are plans available for 1/2 days too.

Users should keep in mind that the JioFiber Backup Plan is available for a minimum of five months. Users have to pay Rs 1490 (with Rs 500 installation charges). There is also an option for STB (Set-Top Box) upgrade. Users will get free STB + 400 live TV channels + 6 OTT (over-the-top) apps + YouTube after paying Rs 100 per month as entertainment upgrade (total Rs 500 for five months).

Consumers can book a Jio back-up connection for Rs 99 only.