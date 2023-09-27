itel S23 Plus debuts with 3D curved AMOLED Display under Rs 15K

New Delhi: After disrupting the sub 10K segment with innovation of premium affordable smartphones, itel Mobile India has marked its debut into the 15K segment with the launch of S23 Plus.

With the segment first 3D curved AMOLED Display smartphone for less than Rs 15,000, itel has raised the bar once again, crafted to match the style quotient of Gen Z.

The smartphone’s premium features are complemented by an exceptional 32MP ultra-clear front camera with flash, first in the segment, offering customised beauty enhancements and multiple modes, alongside a powerful 50MP main camera.

Consumers can register their interest through the “Notify Me” link on Amazon — http://www.amazon.in/l/90117311031 .

“The under 15K segment represents a substantial 50 per cent share of the smartphone market. With the introduction of the itel S23+, we are embarking on a bold journey, venturing into uncharted territory to redefine this segment with ground breaking features,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India.

“The S23+ smartphone, equipped with pioneering features, is poised to cater to the style preferences of Generation Z while setting a new benchmark in the sub-15K segment. With this launch, itel is delivering a significant enhancement to the Bharat consumer experience, offering exceptional viewing and much more,” he added.

Priced at Rs 13,999, the itel S23+ will be available in two stunning colours — Elemental Blue and Lake Cyan, which will go live for sale on Amazon India from October 6, with retail availability starting in the last week of the same month.

The 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display delivers a remarkable 240 Hz of touch sampling rate, making it ideal for high-end gaming and better productivity.

With storage options of up to 256GB+16GB (8GB RAM with 8GB Memory Fusion), a sleek 7.9mm slim body and weighing just 180 gm, the itel S23+ establishes a fresh benchmark in contemporary design, catering to all walks of life.

The main camera captures life’s essence with unmatched clarity, while the front camera with flash, elevates self-expression, preserving emotions and details in your selfies.

The display comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5, which offers four times more resistance to drops than standard glass screens.

164.4 x 75.1 x 7.9mm, this masterpiece harmonises elegance with utility.