iQoo Z7 Pro 5G launch date in India confirmed, Check expected price

Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQoo has confirmed the launch date for it’s upcoming smartphone iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. The latest iQoo Z-series smartphone will be introduced in the Indian market on August 31, 2023.

The company made the announcement via a Twitter post with a poster of the device and the launch date. Furthermore, the brand has initiated the distribution of media invitations for the launch event. The device has also been listed in a microsite in both iQoo and Amazon India.

The smartphone is teased to showcase a curved display housing a hole-punch cutout. The teaser post shows the device in a light blue shade.

The microsites has showcased some design elements and features of the upcoming iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. The phone’s presentation reveals a curved display with a centrally-positioned hole-punch cutout designed for the front-facing camera.

As prior leak report has also suggested the price range for the upcoming iQoo Z7 Pro 5G. The price of the iQoo Z7 Pro might be set within the range of Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 in the country.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will likely be powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The device is expected to be available for purchase in two RAM variants (8GB and 12GB) and two storage options( 128GB and 256GB).

The handset has reportedly achieved a score exceeding 700,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.