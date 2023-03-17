iQoo Z7 5G price in India will start at Rs 17,499

iQoo Z7 5G price in India has been revealed ahead of it’s official launch in the country by Amazon. The e-retailer has made a page for the device where it revealed the sale date, price and some key specifications of the upcoming iQoo Z7 5G.

The iQoo Z7 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, and sport a 64MP primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation, and house an AMOLED display up front.

iQOO Z7 5G specifications, price range confirmed

The iQoo Z7 5G will be available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations, which will be priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. As an introductory offer, Amazon is also offering an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank and SBI bank card and EMI transactions. With this, the cost of variants of the phone drops down to Rs. 17,499 and Rs. 18,499, respectively. The all-rounder iQoo Z7 5G will go on sale in India starting on March 21, according to the company. The iQOO Z7 is expected to available in Pacific Night, Norway Blue colour.

The smartphone is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 920 MT6877T chipset backed by a massive 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, the brand has also installed a thoughtful battery layout facilitating seamless operations.

The company has confirmed that the iQOO Z7 5G has an Antutu benchmark score of over 485,000 points. the phone will also have a 6.38 inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1300 nitys peak local brightness, and 360Hz high touch sampling rate.

It will also come with a 64MP primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will feature a 7.8mm slim body and will also be exclusive to the Indian market.

It will support 4k video recording @30fps, super night mode, and vlog movie mode. The phone will have 44W fast charging support, which is claimed to charge the device fully in just 25 minutes.