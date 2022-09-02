iQOO Z6 Lite 5G might get launched in India very soon, to be a budget centric smartphone

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G might get launched in India very soon, to be a budget centric smartphone

Smartphone manufacturer iQOO is expected to launch its next budget smartphone iQOO Z6 Lite 5G in India very soon. If launched, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G will be the latest smartphone to join the Z6 series. In India, the iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6 Pro are the devices that are available under the Z6 series.

Even though we are not sure about the specifications and price, there are various reports on the internet that suggest the above-mentioned factors.

Specifications

The processor of the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G might feature a Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 695 or a new Snapdragon 4 series processor. The display of the device is expected to be 6.5/6.6 inch and support 90Hz/120Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to RAM and storage, the device might offer 4GB/6GB RAM while the storage is 64GB/ 128GB. The back cameras are expected to offer 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor.

When it comes to Operating System, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is expected to offer FunTouchOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Price

As the iQOO Z6 is available in India with a price tag of Rs 17,000, we expect the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G to cost somewhere around Rs 15,000.