iQoo Z3 5G is scheduled to launch in India on June 8. Now, the specifications have been teased ahead of official debut in the country.

The teaser has confirmed that the phone will come with 55W fast charging support and a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. The company has been teasing the specifications of the iQoo Z3 5G India variant for a few days now.

In the previous teasers, the upcoming 5G smartphone was shown with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, which makes it the first device to have the processor in India.

Amazon India also listed the upcoming iQoo Z3 5G with 55W fast charging support on its microsite dedicated for the phone. The page revealed that the iQoo Z3 5G can charge to 50 percent in just 19 minutes.

Apart from this, the device will also sport a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor for photos and videos. The 64MP camera will support 4K video recording at 60fps, have EFB Autofocus tracking, and Super Night Mode.

iQoo Z3 5G is expected to carry the same specifications as the Chinese model which made its debut in China back in March.

iQoo Z3 5G specifications (China variant)

iQoo Z3 5G features a 6.58-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The full-HD+ display has a resolution of 1,080×2,408 pixels. The phone runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 based on Android 11.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, along with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The device packs a 4,400mAh battery that has 55W fast charging support.

The phone has up to 256GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion (up to 1TB) through a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the iQoo Z3 sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel camera. The device features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter in a notch at the front.