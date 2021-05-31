iQOO is planning to launch the iQOO Z3 5G smartphone in India which will be an Amazon exclusive phone. The iQOO Z3 was launched a few months ago in China.

The lunch of iQOO Z3 will mark the entry of the iQOO Z series in the Indian market. iQOO Z3 will come with 5G connectivity support and will be available for purchase only on Amazon.

Now, the dedicated page for the iQOO Z3 has gone live on the online shopping site ahead of its launch. The page has listed some of the key specifications of the device.

The page has listed the upcoming iQOO Z3 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Chipset, along with 8GB of RAM.

iQOO has revealed the upcoming phone will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC that is built on a 7nm fabrication process.

The company will also offer 3GB extended RAM with the phone.

Though the company has not shared any other information about the specification of the device we can expect iQOO to share more teasers which will reveal the some key specs of the upcoming iQOO Z3 5G.

iQOO Z3 5G Specifications

If the indian variant of the iQOO Z3 5G is the same as the one that was launched in China, then we can expect the upcoming device to have same specifications.

The smartphone will features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2408×1080 pixel resolution.

The handset will have upto 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256 UFS 2.2 storage. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC.

The phone is expected to run Android 11 based FunTouch OS.

The handset will likely sport a triple-rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a tertiary 2-megapixel macro shooter and an LED flash. At the front, the handset may have a 16MP selfie shooter.

The device may pack a 4400mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. The device could also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C charging port.

The phone is expected to be launched by mid-June in the country, and is said to be priced under Rs 25,000 in India.