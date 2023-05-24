iQoo Neo 8, Neo 8 Pro with 5,000mAh battery launched: Check price, specifications

iQoo has launched the Neo 8 series in China on Tuesday. The lineup includes two phones – the base iQoo Neo 8 and the iQoo Neo 8 Pro variants. The smartphone comes with 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED displays with 144Hz refresh rate, Android 13 OS, 5,000mAh batteries with 120W fast charging support. Both handsets also support 5G connectivity.

Check price and specification details below:

iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro specifications and features

Display

The iQoo Neo 8 and iQoo Neo 8 Pro packs a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. The Neo 8 Pro model features slightly curved edges around the display.

Processor and OS

The base iQoo Neo 8 carries an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno GPU.The Neo 8 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset paired with Immortalis-G715 GPU. Both the devices run Android 13 OS with Origin OS 3.0 on top.

RAM and Storage

The phones come equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

Cameras

The iQoo Neo 8 sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a bokeh lens, while the iQoo Neo 8 Pro features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866V primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Both models comes equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera sensor housed in centre-aligned hole-punch slots in front.

Battery

Both handsets come with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. iQoo offers the Neo 8 and Neo 8 Pro with a USB Type-C ports for charging.

Connectivity options

It also has an in-display fingerprint sensors. It has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and NFC connectivity.

Dimension

The iQoo Neo 8 series Match Point (red) variant of the phones sports a leatherback finish, which makes it thicker in size than the other variants.

The Match Point variant of the iQoo Neo 8 weighs 189.5 grams and measures 164.72mm x 77mm x 8.53mm in size. Meanwhile, the Night Rock and Surf variants of the vanilla iQoo Neo 8 weigh 194.6 grams and measure 164.72mm x 77mm x 8.36mm in size.

Meanwhile, the Night Rock and Surf variants of the iQoo Neo 8 Pro weigh 196.9 grams, whereas the Match Point variant weighs 192.3 grams. The Pro models share size specifications with the base variant.

iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro price, availability

The iQoo Neo 8 is available in three storage configurations- 12GB + 256GB variant, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB model. While, the base variant of the iQoo Neo 8 is priced at CNY 2,499 (around Rs 29,300), the other two variants cost CNY 2,799 (around Rs 32,800) and CNY 3,099 (around Rs 36,400), respectively.

On the other hand, the iQoo Neo 8 Pro is pried at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,700) and CNY 3,599 (around Rs 42,300) for 16GB + 256GB and the 16GB + 512GB variants ,respectively.

The handsets are offered in three colour variants- Night Rock, Match Point, and Surf. The phones are set to go on pre-orders on May 23 and sale starting May 31.