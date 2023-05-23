Motorola Edge 40 5G with Edge Lights, 68W fast charging launched in India: Check price, specifications

Motorola Edge 40 has been launched in India as the successor to the Motorola Edge 30, which debuted last year. The phone comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, a HyperCrystal graphite cooling system. The phone features a vegan-leather back panel and Edge Lights that lights up the edge with different colour lights when the screen is turned off for different notifications and applications. The phone is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

Motorola Edge 40 price in India, sale date

Motorola Edge 40 price in India is set at Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB+256GB configuration. The phone will be available for sale via Flipkart online and retail outlets in Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, and Lunar Blue colours.

The phone will go on pre-orders from today that is May 23rd and on sale from May 30th.

Motorola Edge 40 specifications

Display

The Motorola Edge 40 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 X 1080 pixels. The screen also has 360Hz touch sampling rate, support for HDR10+, and 1200nits peak brightness.

Processor

Under the hood, the device carries the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

RAM and Storage

The Motorola Edge 40 comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera setup

The Motorola Edge 40 sports dual rear cameras headlined by a 50MP sensor with a f/1.4 aperture, Quad Pixel Technology, OIS, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP snapper on the front.

OS

The handset runs on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Battery

The Motorola Edge 40 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging support and 15W wireless charging support. It also supports 5W reverse wireless charging support.

Connectivity

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

