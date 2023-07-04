iQOO Neo 7 Pro with 120W fast charging launched in India; Check price, specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro has been launched in India on Tuesday. The handset will join the other phones of the iQOO Neo 7 series. It is the top-end variant of the series. The handset ships with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 120W fast charging support. Let’s check the price, specifications, and feature details of the phone here.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro price in India, sale details

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs 37,999 for the 12GB/256GB version. However as part of an introductory offer, iQOO is currently offering the device with an early bird discount of Rs 1,000 until July 18th. That means you can buy the phone at Rs 33,000.

Customers can also get an additional Rs 2,000 discount when paid through SBI and ICICI debit/credit cards. The company is offering a 6-month no-cost EMI, Rs 2,000 exchange discount and Rs 1,000 additional off for iQOO Loyal customers.

The Neo 7 Pro is up for pre-booking and will go on sale on July 15 via Amazon and iQOO India websites. iQOO is offering 2 years of additional warranty for customers pre-booking the phone.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is said to be a rebrand of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition. It features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display offers vibrant visuals with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid scrolling and seamless gaming.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, delivering powerful performance for demanding tasks and gaming. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, providing ample space for apps, media, and files. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on the latest Android 13 operating system, offering a user-friendly interface and a range of features.

In terms of photography, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro excels with its impressive camera setup. It boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The camera system also incorporates Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for steady shots. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for capturing high-quality selfies. The device offers various camera modes, including sports, night, and portrait, enhancing the versatility of your photography.

Powering the device is a robust 5000mAh battery, ensuring long hours of usage without the need for frequent recharging. Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro supports blazing-fast 120W charging, allowing you to quickly replenish the battery and get back to using your phone.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes with an ‘Independent Gaming Chip’, a Motion Control feature to enhance the gaming experience, Privacy protection, an Infrared sensor and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Connectivity options of the phone include 5G, dual-SIM card slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and GPS.