iQOO Neo 7 launched in China, offers Dimensity 9000+ chipset and 120Hz display

Smartphone manufacturer iQOO has launched its latest smartphone iQOO Neo 7 in China. The smartphone is a mid-range device and offers powerful MediaTek processor along with 120W fast charging. In terms of storage the device gets a storage option up to 512GB and RAM up to 12 GB.

Price

The iQOO Neo 7 is offered in three variants. The three variants are 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage. While the base variant (8GB RAM) is priced at CNY 2799 (Rs 32,150 approx.), the 12GB/256GB is priced at CNY 2999 (Rs 34,450 approx.). The top variant 12GB/ 512GB costs CNY 3299 (Rs 37,900 approx.).

Specifications

The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ chipset that is already present in Vivo smartphones. The iQOO Neo 7 gets a triple camera setup at the rear. While primary camera is 50MP Sony IMX766V sensor, the ultra-wide camera is 8MP. The macro camera is a 2MP unit. On the front, the device offers a 16MP selfie camera.

iQOO Neo 7 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1500 nits. While the refresh rate is 120Hz, the touch sampling rate is 360Hz. The device runs Android 13 out of the box.

The battery of the smartphone is 5000mAh and it supports a 120W fast charging. The other specifications of the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C and much more. The device is available in different colour options including Geometric Black, Impression Blue, and Pop Orange colour.

Sale of iQOO Neo 7 will start in China from October 31, 2022. However, there is no official word about the launch of the iQOO Neo 7 in India or other markets.

Currently, the iQOO 9 Pro is the most premium device offered by the company in India. The device offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 120W fast charging support.