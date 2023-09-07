iQOO Neo 7 5G now costs Rs 27,999 for base variant, Gets price cut by Rs 2000

iQOO Neo 7 5G has received a price cut of Rs 2000. With this price cut in effect, the smartphone costs Rs 27,999 for the base variant i.e. 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. On the other hand, the top variant i.e. 12GB RAM + 256GB storage now costs Rs 31,999. Earlier, the base variant price of the smartphone was Rs 29,999.

The price of the smartphone has been reflected on Amazon India website. On the platform, the smartphone gets various offers including exchange offer, bank card benefits as well as EMI options. If you are interested to evaluate your old smartphone in order to exchange it for iQOO Neo 7 5G, you can do it. Users can get exchange benefit of more than Rs 20,000 if their smartphone is in good condition.

Details about the smartphone

The iQOO Neo 7 gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and offers vibrant visuals with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels with 1380 nits peak brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The device offers a rear triple camera setup which includes 64MP main camera with OIS, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor.

In terms of processor, iQoo Neo 7 offers a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC processor which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The storage of the device is up to 256GB. iQoo Neo 7 G gets a 5000mAh non-removable battery which offers 120W Flash Charge support. The Neo 7 Pro can be charged up to 50 percent in 10 minutes (claimed). The device is available in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colour variants. The device offers Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out of the box.

When it comes to connectivity features, the Neo 7 5G gets support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC and USB Type-C port charging.