Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13 receive price cuts in India after iPhone 15 launch

Apple unveiled the latest generation iPhone 15 series at the ‘Wonderlust’ event on Tuesday. The Apple iPhone 15 series is consist of four new models — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. With the launch of the latest generation of iPhones, the tech giant has also officially cut down the prices of older iPhones and entirely discontinued some models. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 are now available with price cut of up to Rs 10,000.

We have listed the new prices of the Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 which are listed on the Apple site.

Take a look at the new price of the iPhones after iPhone 15 series launch:

iPhone 14

128GB: Price cut down from Rs 79,900 to Rs 69,900

256GB: Down from Rs 89,900 to Rs 79,900

512GB: Down from Rs 109,900 to Rs 99,900

iPhone 14 Plus

128GB: Down from Rs 89,900 to Rs 79,900

256GB: Dwon from Rs 99,900 to Rs 89,900

512GB:Down from Rs 119,900 to Rs 109,900

iPhone 13

128GB: Down from Rs 69,900 to Rs 59,900

256GB: Down from Rs 79,900 to Rs 69,900

512GB: Down from Rs 99,900 to Rs 89,900

With the price cut, the device have become cheaper than their launch prices. These new prices are reflected on the Apple website. However, the exact same prices might not appear on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The price might vary in different sites.

The cost of these iPhone are expected to fall further on these platforms during the upcoming Dussera/Diwali sales.

Meanwhile, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and previous generation Non-Pro/Pro models. While the products are currently not listed on the Apple website, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and others will have these products for sale considering they will have their own stock inventory. But, you don’t need to worry as Apple will continue to provide software updates to these iPhones.