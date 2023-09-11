Apple to discontinue iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 pro after launch of new iPhone 15 series

Apple will be launching the iPhone 15 series on September 12 and in India we can see the Wonderlust event from 10:30pm onwards. However, according to the latest reports it is known that after the launch of iPhone 15 series, the tech giant will be discontinuing the iPhone 13 mini as well as the iPhone 14 Pro.

As reported by research firm CIRP, cited by Macrumours , iPhone13 mini sales were not up to the mark and were lower by other iPhone models. Poor sales has resulted the company to discontinue the iPhone 12 mini after just a year of its launch. As the company noticed the poor sales of the mini models year after year, it stopped the model in the iPhone 14 series.

If you are someone who is looking for a smaller iPhone, you have to stick to the SE models. The SE models will be the only alternative to the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone SE 4 will be launching soonn but it will feature round corners along with notch design which reminds us of the iPhone Mini. This might be good or bad thing for you depending on your perspective. Speaking about the SE 3, it offers a very small display of 4.7 inches.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple will continue to sell the iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Plus models but at lower prices after the launch of iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 series include models like the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. before the launch of the 15 series, we came across another leak. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro will be made up of Grade 5 titanium alloy. The frame will consist of 90 percent titanium, 6 percent titanium as well as 4 percent vanadium.