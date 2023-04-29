Infinix Smart 7 HD launched in India: Offers 5000mAh battery, 6.6’’ display and much more

Infinix has launched another smartphone in the Indian market in the form of Infinix Smart 7 HD. The smartphone is a budget smartphone and is offered under Rs 6000 only. The device is a basic Android smartphone and can easily perform basic day-to-day tasks.

Specifications

Infinix Smart 7 HD gets a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and offers refresh rate of 60Hz. The display offers a water-drop-shaped notch which houses the front camera. The peak brightness of the display is 500 nits. The smartphone gets a octa-core Spreadtrum SC9863A1 chipset which is coupled with a IMG8322 GPU. The back panel of the device gets wave pattern design in 3D.

In terms of RAM, the Infinix Smart 7 HD gets 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and a storage of 64GB. Users get an additional 2GB RAM extendable RAM too. The device gets an Android 12-based XOS 12 custom skin out of the box too.

When it comes to the camera department, the Infinix Smart 7 HD offers 8MP primary rear camera along with an AI lens. An LED flash is present on the side of the two cameras. On the other hand, there is a 5MP camera on the front of the device.

A 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support is offered on the device. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB port etc. For security option there is a rear mounted fingerprint sensor on the device.

Price and colours

The Infinix Smart 7 HD has a price tag of Rs 5999, but the company will offer the smartphone at Rs 5399 (introductory offer) for the sole variant (2GB + 64GB variant). The sale of the smartphone will be through Flipkart from May 4, 12 PM IST. The device will be available in three attractive colours including Jade White, Green Apple, Silk Blue, and Ink Black.