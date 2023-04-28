Running out of data while streaming IPL 2023? Check these add-on plans by Jio

The Indian Premier League or IPL 2023 is mid-way and if you want uninterrupted streaming of matches, you might need a prepaid add-on data plan.

We have mentioned some data add-on plans offered by Jio.

Jio Rs 222 plan

The Rs 222 plan offers 50GB of high speed data and has plan validity as the user’s active plan.

Jio Rs 444 plan

Rs 444 data add-on plan by Jio comes with 60 days validity and offers 100GB of data.

Jio Rs 667 plan

Rs 667 data add-on plan by Jio comes with 90 days validity and offers 150GB of data.

If you someone who is on a budget and does not want to spend more on prepaid plans you can try for the add-on plans. Apart from the above mentioned plans, there are smaller data booster plans starting from Rs 15.

Jio Rs 15 plan

The Rs 15 plan offers 1GB of high speed data and has plan validity as the user’s active plan.

Jio Rs 25 plan

The Rs 25 plan offers 2GB of high speed data and has plan validity as the user’s active plan.

Jio Rs 61 plan

The Rs 61 plan offers 6GB of high speed data and has plan validity as the user’s active plan.

Jio Rs 121 plan

The Rs 121 plan offers 12GB of high speed data and has plan validity as the user’s active plan.