Independence Day smartphone offers: Check the latest discount on popular Android and Apple devices

The 77th Independence day is near and if you are willing to purchase new smartphone from Flipkart or Amazon, you can do it by checking the respective platforms. Various popular smartphones including Apple iPhone 12 and Nothing Phone 2 are available at attractive discount on the platforms.

We have mentioned few smartphones that get attractive offer.

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB)

The Apple iPhone 14 gets 13% discount against the original price (Rs 79,900) of the smartphone mentioned on the platform. Currently, it costs Rs 68,999 and there is up to Rs 61,000 off on exchange. Key specs of the smartphone include A15 Bionic Chip, Super Retina XDR display, 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup and 12MP front camera.

Google Pixel 6a

The device is available at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart. Users also get an exchange offer on the smartphone. The Google Pixel 6a offers a Full HD+ OLED 90Hz display of 15.6 cm (6.14 inch). The device gets 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. A Google Tensor chipset takes care of the overall processing of the device.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The premium smartphone is sold from Rs 41,999 onwards on Amazon. While the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 41,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 44,999. The smartphone gets 50MP triple camera setup at the rear with OIS. Users get exchange offer of up to Rs 39,899 along with bank discount on the selected bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy M34

The Samsung Galaxy M34 gets a special price of Rs 18,999 on Amazon. Users can get flat Rs 2000 off on HDFC BankCards.

Nothing Phone 2 (128GB)

The device is offered at Rs 44,999 and users get discount of up to Rs 42,000 if they avail exchange offer on Flipkart. There are a bunch of bank offers too. The phone is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. It gets 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED display with refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

OnePlus Nord 3

Along with bank discount, the smartphone can be purchased with Rs 32,999. Additionally it gets exchange benefit too. OnePlus Nord 3 gets a MediaTek MT6983 Dimensity 9000 (4 nm) processor. OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone gets a 6.74-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display with 390 pixels per inch and up to 1450 nits of brightness.